BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 35,020 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $35,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

