BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 18,854 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $37,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

