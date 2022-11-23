BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 34,768 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of Liberty Broadband worth $34,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,070,000 after buying an additional 373,961 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,881,000 after buying an additional 250,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 500,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after buying an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $165.14.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

