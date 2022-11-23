Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 8.5% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Booking worth $552,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,443.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded up $29.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,975.99. 10,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,814.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,917.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

