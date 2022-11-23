Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 9,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,397,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

