Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 9,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,397,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
BORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
