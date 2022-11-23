Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in ABB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 99.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 10.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
ABB Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE ABB traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
