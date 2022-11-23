Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in ABB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 99.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 10.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ABB traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB Profile

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.