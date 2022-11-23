Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 6,175 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 1,533.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. 24,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

