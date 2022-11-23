Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 227,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,855,320. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

