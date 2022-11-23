Braintrust Price Down 14% Over Last Week (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $65.98 million and $391,129.46 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004983 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.68 or 0.08527707 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00472807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.89 or 0.29008618 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

