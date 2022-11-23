Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,426 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

