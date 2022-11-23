Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 791,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,272 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 908,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 170,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,593,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 150.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 140,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MTG stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.