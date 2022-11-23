Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Atkore worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 91.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Atkore by 67.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Atkore by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 29.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

ATKR stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

