Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of UFP Industries worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,958,000 after buying an additional 118,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

