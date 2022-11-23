Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,419 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $145,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $66,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $617,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

