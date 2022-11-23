Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 32,151 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,151 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Old National Bancorp worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

ONB stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

