Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,514 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NTRS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

