Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.