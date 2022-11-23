Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FOX Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
