Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About FOX

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.