BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.77. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1,591 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

