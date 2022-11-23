Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Raised by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 6.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
