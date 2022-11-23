Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Raised by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 6.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $534.47. 36,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,567. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.64. The company has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.