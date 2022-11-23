Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.58. 13,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

