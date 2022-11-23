Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $64.81

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.81.

BNPQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($63.27) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($66.33) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

