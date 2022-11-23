Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $84.64

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after acquiring an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

