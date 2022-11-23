Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $19.67

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Codexis has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 154.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $8,046,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 87.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 293,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 136,745 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

