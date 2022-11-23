Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $68.00

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Greif Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $336,513.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,104,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,104,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

