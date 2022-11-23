Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $8.38

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $28.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

