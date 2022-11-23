Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $8.38

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.
SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Stitch Fix Price Performance
Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $28.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
