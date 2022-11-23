Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $104.00

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $297.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

