Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $104.00

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $297.99.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
