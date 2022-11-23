Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,144 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 75,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,290. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

