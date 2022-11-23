Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.29% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $27,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,472 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. 6,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

