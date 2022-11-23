BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$135.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

TSE DOO opened at C$93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$113.84. The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.3600002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

