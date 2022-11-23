BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$130.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.08.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$95.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,455. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$113.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

About BRP

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 12.3600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

