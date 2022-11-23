Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $120.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after purchasing an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG opened at $101.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

