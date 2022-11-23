Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.32.

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,995. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 87.7% in the first quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

