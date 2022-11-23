Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.