Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cabot has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $78.62.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

