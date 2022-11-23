Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares in the company, valued at $31,892,676.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,889 shares of company stock worth $39,137,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

