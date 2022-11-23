Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $11.82. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 159,242 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

