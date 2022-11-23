Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $11.82. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 159,242 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.