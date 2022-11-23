Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. CL King dropped their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caleres by 76.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Caleres by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

