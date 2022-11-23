Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 1.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 2,025,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,185,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Calibre Mining to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$369.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

