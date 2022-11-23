Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $17.05. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 9.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.40.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
