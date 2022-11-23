Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $17.05. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

