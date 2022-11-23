Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 152162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile



Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.

Further Reading

