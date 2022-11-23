Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Boosted by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 235,579 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.