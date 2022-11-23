Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.61

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and traded as high as $17.88. Canfor shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.