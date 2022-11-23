Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cardiff Property Price Performance

Shares of LON:CDFF opened at GBX 2,450 ($28.97) on Wednesday. Cardiff Property has a 52 week low of GBX 1,920 ($22.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,700 ($31.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of £26.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,560.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,524.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,462.44.

Cardiff Property Company Profile

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

