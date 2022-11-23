Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.36

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.36 and traded as low as C$133.87. Cargojet shares last traded at C$134.85, with a volume of 33,186 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CJT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.33.

Cargojet Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

About Cargojet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

