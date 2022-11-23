Carmignac Gestion Buys 6,748 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.12% of Hexcel worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

