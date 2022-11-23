Carmignac Gestion Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,870 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $348.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

