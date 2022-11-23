Carmignac Gestion Increases Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,292 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,501. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.