Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,617 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $37,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

