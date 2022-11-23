Carmignac Gestion Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

SYK traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

